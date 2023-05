How far-right nationalism campaigns in Turkey have impacted its presidential election We look a the role of far-right nationalism in the campaigns for Turkey's presidential elections as the two leading candidates face a run-off vote on May 28.

Middle East How far-right nationalism campaigns in Turkey have impacted its presidential election How far-right nationalism campaigns in Turkey have impacted its presidential election Audio will be available later today. We look a the role of far-right nationalism in the campaigns for Turkey's presidential elections as the two leading candidates face a run-off vote on May 28. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor