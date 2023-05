Taco Bell is petitioning the government to cancel the trademark for 'Taco Tuesday' Taco John's, a Wyoming-based fast food restaurant chain owns the trademark to the popular term Taco Tuesday. Now fast food giant Taco Bell is petitioning the government to cancel that trademark.

