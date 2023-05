Tell all the Kyles you know: Texas is gathering people of the same name to break a record It's Kyle Fest in Kyle, Texas. The city is trying to break the record for the most people with the same name in one place by besting a gathering of 2,325 Ivans six years ago.

Tell all the Kyles you know: Texas is gathering people of the same name to break a record It's Kyle Fest in Kyle, Texas. The city is trying to break the record for the most people with the same name in one place by besting a gathering of 2,325 Ivans six years ago.