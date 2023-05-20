The News Roundup For May 19, 2023

Joe Biden is coming home. The President is cutting his trip to Japan for the G7 meeting short to help negotiate a deal ahead of the debt ceiling deadline on June 1.

North Carolina Republicans overrode Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would outlaw most abortions after 12 weeks. This bill not only affects pregnant people in that state, but also those in neighboring states who travel to North Carolina for the procedure.

The publishing company Penguin Random House and writer's group PEN America sued a Florida school district over the removal of books about LGBTQ+ issues and race, saying that their removal violated the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been busy. In recent days, he's met with the Pope, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drum up support for his country's war against the Russian invasion.

The CIA is urging Russian citizens to share secrets about its country's war efforts with the U.S. in a new video posted to Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Voters in Turkey have to go back to the polls to decide their next president. No one party won enough of the vote, which means a runoff election. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will now go head-to-head with Social Democrat Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the seat he's held for 20 years.

