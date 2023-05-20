The Big Take: Women's Pro Tackle Football Takes The Field

We collaborated with our friends at Bloomberg News to bring you the 'Life and Debt' series. We covered everything from the federal debt ceiling, medical debt, credit cards, and the impact of student loans.



Today we're bringing you an episode of Bloomberg News' daily podcast, The Big Take.



Bloomberg Businessweek contributor Mary Pilon joins host Wes Kosova this episode to talk about the promise–and challenges–of building a fanbase for the Women's Football Alliance, an all-female, full-contact league that has 60 teams in four divisions across 32 states. And we head to a nighttime practice of the DC Divas, to hear from the players and coaches about why they love the game and what it means for women to play tackle football.

