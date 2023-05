Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine A look at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's diplomatic push and what it might mean for the the next phase of the war in Ukraine.

Europe Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine Listen · 4:32 4:32 A look at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's diplomatic push and what it might mean for the the next phase of the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor