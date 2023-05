How a Black-owned news website in Kansas City reported the story of Ralph Yarl The Kansas City Defender, a Black-owned news website, is gaining credibility and attention, especially after its coverage of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot after knocking on the wrong door.

National How a Black-owned news website in Kansas City reported the story of Ralph Yarl How a Black-owned news website in Kansas City reported the story of Ralph Yarl Audio will be available later today. The Kansas City Defender, a Black-owned news website, is gaining credibility and attention, especially after its coverage of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot after knocking on the wrong door. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor