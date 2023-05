Hana Videen on her book 'The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author and medieval studies scholar Hana Videen about her book, "The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English."

Books Hana Videen on her book 'The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English' Hana Videen on her book 'The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author and medieval studies scholar Hana Videen about her book, "The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor