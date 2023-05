Debt ceiling negotiations to resume after breaking down over the last few days President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are preparing for another face-to-face meeting Monday afternoon to try to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling and avoid default.

Politics Debt ceiling negotiations to resume after breaking down over the last few days Debt ceiling negotiations to resume after breaking down over the last few days Listen · 3:51 3:51 President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are preparing for another face-to-face meeting Monday afternoon to try to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling and avoid default. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor