Business Economists warn if debt standoff isn't solved, it would kick-start a recession Economists warn if debt standoff isn't solved, it would kick-start a recession Listen · 4:10 4:10 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, about how investors should be thinking about the debt ceiling standoff.