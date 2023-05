The normal springtime surge in homebuying is more of a slump this year The real estate market is stuck in a state of paralysis this season. Homeowners don't want to sell and give up their cheap mortgages, and buyers feel sidelined by high interest rates.

The normal springtime surge in homebuying is more of a slump this year The real estate market is stuck in a state of paralysis this season. Homeowners don't want to sell and give up their cheap mortgages, and buyers feel sidelined by high interest rates.