PGA Championship celebrates club pro who is living every golfer's dream

Michael Block stunned everyone Sunday after sinking a hole-in-one — even he couldn't believe it. A par on the closing hole secured Block's spot in next year's championship.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. This year's PGA Championship ended in a Block party - that is, a celebration for club pro Michael Block, who's living every golfer's dream. He stunned everyone yesterday after sinking a hole in one. Even he couldn't believe it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHAEL BLOCK: No way. Rory, did it go in?

FADEL: A par on the closing hole secured Block's spot in next year's championship. He might not have won this time, but we still think he's the best by par. It's MORNING EDITION.

