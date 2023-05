PGA Championship celebrates club pro who is living every golfer's dream Michael Block stunned everyone Sunday after sinking a hole-in-one — even he couldn't believe it. A par on the closing hole secured Block's spot in next year's championship.

Sports PGA Championship celebrates club pro who is living every golfer's dream PGA Championship celebrates club pro who is living every golfer's dream Listen · 0:29 0:29 Michael Block stunned everyone Sunday after sinking a hole-in-one — even he couldn't believe it. A par on the closing hole secured Block's spot in next year's championship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor