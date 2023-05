Texas teens say their calls for no more violence are ignored as mass shootings rise Groups of teens in Texas are organizing and speaking out against gun violence despite the many challenges they face toward achieving their legislative and political goals.

National Texas teens say their calls for no more violence are ignored as mass shootings rise Texas teens say their calls for no more violence are ignored as mass shootings rise Audio will be available later today. Groups of teens in Texas are organizing and speaking out against gun violence despite the many challenges they face toward achieving their legislative and political goals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor