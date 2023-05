New book by Minnesota's attorney general reflects on breaking a cycle of injustice NPR's Leila Fadel to talks Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison about his book, Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence. He recounts the prosecution of former officer Derek Shauvin.

Author Interviews New book by Minnesota's attorney general reflects on breaking a cycle of injustice New book by Minnesota's attorney general reflects on breaking a cycle of injustice Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel to talks Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison about his book, Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence. He recounts the prosecution of former officer Derek Shauvin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor