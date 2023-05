Many people that were on Medicaid are finding themselves uninsured All 90 million Medicaid beneficiaries will have their eligibility checked, and many will no longer have health insurance — as pandemic-era rules that automatically renewed their coverage expire.

All 90 million Medicaid beneficiaries will have their eligibility checked, and many will no longer have health insurance — as pandemic-era rules that automatically renewed their coverage expire.