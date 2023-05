What barriers do Black women face in seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate? There have only ever been two Black women in the U.S. Senate. That could change if Dianne Feinstein steps down. A look at why Black women face so many barriers to this particular office.

National What barriers do Black women face in seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate? What barriers do Black women face in seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate? Listen · 4:21 4:21 There have only ever been two Black women in the U.S. Senate. That could change if Dianne Feinstein steps down. A look at why Black women face so many barriers to this particular office. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor