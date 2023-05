A new approach to curbing sexually transmitted infections gains interest Research shows taking a certain antibiotic after sex can significantly reduce the risk of getting sexually transmitted infections. It is seen as a promising approach to curb the nation's STI epidemic.

Health A new approach to curbing sexually transmitted infections gains interest