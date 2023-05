Restaurant in Philadelphia wants you to return to the gold standard of hamburgers That's what Drury Beer Hall calls its wagyu burger that comes complete with caviar, fresh black truffle and lobster meat — all wrapped in gold leaf and served with a pour of cognac. It costs $700.

