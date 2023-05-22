Beauty culture in South Korea reveals a grim future in 'Flawless'

Author and one of NPR's beloved hosts, Elise Hu, joins Brittany Luse to talk about her new book: Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital. For Elise, what started as a professional move to Seoul turned into a long-term interest in beauty culture and the societal demand to look flawless. Elise and Brittany talk about the high price of South Korea's lookism, how the government props up beauty culture, the technological gaze, and how Korean beauty culture is spreading throughout the United States.



