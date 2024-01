Chef Lidia Bastianich : Fresh Air James Beard Award-winning chef Lidia Bastianich fled the Italian peninsula of Istria, as a child, after it was handed over to Communist Yugoslavia following WWII. She spoke with Terry Gross about her family's journey to America, her first TV dinner, and how food became her "connector." Her new PBS show is Lidia Celebrates America.



Lloyd Schwartz reviews a CD set of opera singer Renée Fleming.

