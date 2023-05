Japanese Americans object to proposed wind farm at WWII incarceration site A proposed wind farm in Idaho that would be one of the U.S.'s largest is being opposed because it's close to a historic site — a former incarceration camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

National Japanese Americans object to proposed wind farm at WWII incarceration site Japanese Americans object to proposed wind farm at WWII incarceration site Listen · 3:54 3:54 A proposed wind farm in Idaho that would be one of the U.S.'s largest is being opposed because it's close to a historic site — a former incarceration camp for Japanese Americans during World War II. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor