Actress Patricia Arquette brings sass and vulnerability to her 'High Desert' role Patricia Arquette talks about her role in the new Apple TV+ series, High Desert.

Television Actress Patricia Arquette brings sass and vulnerability to her 'High Desert' role Actress Patricia Arquette brings sass and vulnerability to her 'High Desert' role Listen · 8:01 8:01 Patricia Arquette talks about her role in the new Apple TV+ series, High Desert. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor