What has and hasn't changed for teachers in the 5 years since 'Red for Ed' walkouts In spring 2018, public school staff took to the streets to protest low funding, low wages and shrinking benefits. Five years later, teachers reflect on what's changed since then.

Education What has and hasn't changed for teachers in the 5 years since 'Red for Ed' walkouts What has and hasn't changed for teachers in the 5 years since 'Red for Ed' walkouts Listen · 6:17 6:17 In spring 2018, public school staff took to the streets to protest low funding, low wages and shrinking benefits. Five years later, teachers reflect on what's changed since then. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor