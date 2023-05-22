Accessibility links
Why Maternal Mortality Increased During The Pandemic : 1A The U.S. has the highest number of pregnancy-related death of any developed nation. During the pandemic, those numbers increased.

According to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, maternal mortality rose for the third consecutive year in 2021.

And while the CDC's report covers maternal mortality during the height of the pandemic, factors like age and other pregnancy-related illnesses contributed to the number of deaths reported.

We discuss why Americans continue to die during childbirth and what resources expecting parents have to combat the crisis.

The maternal mortality crisis continues to impact the country.

Why do Americans continue to die during childbirth? And what resources do expecting parents have to combat the crisis?

