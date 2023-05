Morning news brief The Treasury Department prepares for the worst if the debt ceiling isn't raised. Colorado River states announce a breakthrough water sharing deal. TikTok sues Montana over its new law banning the app.

Business Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 12:42 12:42 The Treasury Department prepares for the worst if the debt ceiling isn't raised. Colorado River states announce a breakthrough water sharing deal. TikTok sues Montana over its new law banning the app. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor