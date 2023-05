Biden and McCarthy talk, but no deal is reached on raising the debt ceiling President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met for the first time since debt limit negotiations stalled in recent days. They tried to sound optimistic, but both sides are still far apart.

