Schools feel pressure to reassess disciplinary policies including a role for police Schools are reporting more disruptions and violent behavior. It has provoked fears, frustration and a reevaluation of whether police should be stationed inside schools.

National Schools feel pressure to reassess disciplinary policies including a role for police Schools feel pressure to reassess disciplinary policies including a role for police Listen · 6:41 6:41 Schools are reporting more disruptions and violent behavior. It has provoked fears, frustration and a reevaluation of whether police should be stationed inside schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor