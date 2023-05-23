Stuck in a hole in Scotland, a dog named Bear finally digs his way out

The dog, a Cavapoo, went missing in a park in Aberdeen. Another dog led Bear's owner to a foxhole. After three days underground — hearing his owner call for him — Bear managed to dig his way out.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've all heard about bears in caves, but this is a story of a bear in a hole. A dog named Bear went missing in a park in Aberdeen, Scotland. Another dog led Bear's owner to a foxhole, and after three days underground, hearing his owner call, Bear managed to dig his way out. He spent a night at the vet. We do not know if the owner had to spend time reminding Bear that he's a dog, not a prairie dog. It's MORNING EDITION.

