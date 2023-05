Stuck in a hole in Scotland, a dog named Bear finally digs his way out The dog, a Cavapoo, went missing in a park in Aberdeen. Another dog led Bear's owner to a foxhole. After three days underground — hearing his owner call for him — Bear managed to dig his way out.

