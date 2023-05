Treasury Department prepares for the worst — if the debt ceiling isn't raised The Treasury Department is not set up to pay some of its bills and not others. But it may be forced into that situation, if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon.

Business Treasury Department prepares for the worst — if the debt ceiling isn't raised Treasury Department prepares for the worst — if the debt ceiling isn't raised Audio will be available later today. The Treasury Department is not set up to pay some of its bills and not others. But it may be forced into that situation, if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor