National Ground will be broken this summer on a new school in Uvalde, Texas Ground will be broken this summer on a new school in Uvalde, Texas A year after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School, there are plans to build a new school on a different location than the one where the mass shooting took place.