Accessibility links
What To Expect From The 2023 Cannes Film Festival : 1A Every year, thousands flock to the south of France to watch the most anticipated movie premieres from directors around the world.

The titles on show at this year's Cannes Film Festival are stirring up excitement in cinephiles everywhere and for good reason.

It's also happening amid a backdrop of social and political unrest in France, and a weeks-long writers' strike in Hollywood.

We dive into all the happenings from Cannes with a panel of experts.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

What To Expect From The 2023 Cannes Film Festival

What To Expect From The 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Listen · 30:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1177744774/1177780294" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Every year, thousands flock to the south of France to watch the most anticipated movie premieres from directors around the world.

The titles on show at this year's Cannes Film Festival are stirring up excitement in cinephiles everywhere and for good reason. They include Martin Scorcese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series.

The festival is also making headlines for its choice to screen "Jeanne du Barry," in which Johnny Depp stars as Louis XV, his first role in three years after a series of contentious defamation and abuse lawsuits against his former wife, Amber Heard.

It's also happening amid a backdrop of social and political unrest in France, and a weeks-long writers' strike in Hollywood.

What does this moment in film history mean for the uncertain future of the film industry itself?

The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.