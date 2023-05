Checking in with a Uvalde teacher one year after the mass shooting Wednesday, May 24, marks one year since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Teacher Nicole Ogburn helped her students escape Robb Elementary through a window and survived.

