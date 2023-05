FEMA is staging supplies for Guam ahead of Super Typhoon Mawar FEMA's Anne Bink talks about the typhoon headed for Guam. Its set to be the strongest storm to hit the island in more than 60 years.

Weather FEMA is staging supplies for Guam ahead of Super Typhoon Mawar FEMA is staging supplies for Guam ahead of Super Typhoon Mawar Listen · 4:17 4:17 FEMA's Anne Bink talks about the typhoon headed for Guam. Its set to be the strongest storm to hit the island in more than 60 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor