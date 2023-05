Meet Shalanda Young, one of Biden's top negotiators in the debt ceiling talks Shalanda Young was a top House aide for years, navigating government funding fights between Congress and the White House. Now, she's one of President Biden's negotiators on the debt limit drama.

Shalanda Young was a top House aide for years, navigating government funding fights between Congress and the White House. Now, she's one of President Biden's negotiators on the debt limit drama.