Illinois attorney general finds massive cover-up of clergy sexual abuse The Illinois attorney general has released a report detailing decades of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the state. It found 451 priests and religious brothers abused nearly 2,000 children.

National Illinois attorney general finds massive cover-up of clergy sexual abuse Illinois attorney general finds massive cover-up of clergy sexual abuse Listen · 4:01 4:01 The Illinois attorney general has released a report detailing decades of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the state. It found 451 priests and religious brothers abused nearly 2,000 children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor