Report finds Bureau of Indian Affairs is falling short on prison reforms Last year saw the most deaths and attempted suicides at federal Bureau of Indian Affairs jails since 2016. The Bureau promised reforms after NPR reporting found a pattern of misconduct in its jails.

National Report finds Bureau of Indian Affairs is falling short on prison reforms Report finds Bureau of Indian Affairs is falling short on prison reforms 2:27 Last year saw the most deaths and attempted suicides at federal Bureau of Indian Affairs jails since 2016. The Bureau promised reforms after NPR reporting found a pattern of misconduct in its jails. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor