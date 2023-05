Can a chatbot help people with eating disorders as well as another human? The National Eating Disorders Association is replacing hundreds of volunteers and staff who work its phone helpline with a chatbot — and not because the bot is better.

National Can a chatbot help people with eating disorders as well as another human? Can a chatbot help people with eating disorders as well as another human? Audio will be available later today. The National Eating Disorders Association is replacing hundreds of volunteers and staff who work its phone helpline with a chatbot — and not because the bot is better. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor