The High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, will soon have a new temple

In 2017, four Black artists bought Simone's childhood home in Tryon, N.C., to save it from demolition. Artists inspired by Simone's music raised close to $6 million to make it into a cultural center.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T LET ME BE MISUNDERSTOOD")

NINA SIMONE: (Singing) Please don't let me be misunderstood.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

The high priestess of soul, Nina Simone, will soon have a new temple. In 2017, four Black artists bought Simone's childhood home in Tryon, N.C., to save it from demolition. Earlier this week, artists inspired by Simone's music, with some support from tennis star Venus Williams, raised close to $6 million to transform it into a cultural center. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.