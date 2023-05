The High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, will soon have a new temple In 2017, four Black artists bought Simone's childhood home in Tryon, N.C., to save it from demolition. Artists inspired by Simone's music raised close to $6 million to make it into a cultural center.

Music News The High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, will soon have a new temple In 2017, four Black artists bought Simone's childhood home in Tryon, N.C., to save it from demolition. Artists inspired by Simone's music raised close to $6 million to make it into a cultural center.