Theater In 'Exclusion,' Kenneth Lin draws on his roots as the son of Chinese immigrants In 'Exclusion,' Kenneth Lin draws on his roots as the son of Chinese immigrants Listen · 7:19 7:19 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with playwright Kenneth Lin about his play Exclusion, which explores racial tensions through the lens of the entertainment industry.