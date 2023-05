U.S.-China relations are at a low point. Are things starting to turn around? President Biden's prediction of a "thaw" in the diplomatic relationship with China coincides with the arrival from Beijing of a new ambassador to the U.S.

Asia U.S.-China relations are at a low point. Are things starting to turn around? U.S.-China relations are at a low point. Are things starting to turn around? Listen · 3:38 3:38 President Biden's prediction of a "thaw" in the diplomatic relationship with China coincides with the arrival from Beijing of a new ambassador to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor