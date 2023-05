Young Iraqis turn to rap after the war to express trauma, dissent and protest Since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq decades ago, young Iraqis have been using hip-hop to voice protest and pain. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to journalist Dalia Al-Dujaili about her piece in The Guardian.

Middle East Young Iraqis turn to rap after the war to express trauma, dissent and protest Since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq decades ago, young Iraqis have been using hip-hop to voice protest and pain. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to journalist Dalia Al-Dujaili about her piece in The Guardian.