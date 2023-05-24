Ford changes direction and will keep AM radio in its 2024 vehicles

Some automakers are removing AM from electric cars. Ford's CEO says he "got the signal" about AM's importance to the emergency alert system. Ford EV's will get a software update to bring AM back.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When I was a kid, I heard a lot of AM radio - news stations, political talk stations and Paul Harvey - good day. Some automakers are removing AM from electric cars, but the leader of Ford says he got the signal about AM's importance to the emergency alert system. So Ford EVs will get a software update to bring AM back.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

