South Korean beauty culture reveals a grim future in 'Flawless' Brittany Luse, of the NPR podcast It's Been a Minute, talks to NPR's Elise Hu, who writes about Korean beauty standards in the book, Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital.

Author Interviews South Korean beauty culture reveals a grim future in 'Flawless' South Korean beauty culture reveals a grim future in 'Flawless' Audio will be available later today. Brittany Luse, of the NPR podcast It's Been a Minute, talks to NPR's Elise Hu, who writes about Korean beauty standards in the book, Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor