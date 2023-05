It's been 1 year since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 21 people In the year since 19 children and two teachers were killed inside their classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the search for healing has been elusive.

National It's been 1 year since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 21 people It's been 1 year since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 21 people Listen · 4:08 4:08 In the year since 19 children and two teachers were killed inside their classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the search for healing has been elusive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor