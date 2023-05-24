One Year After The Uvalde School Shooting, Questions Still Go Unanswered

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Today marks one year since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Even though nearly 400 officers were at the scene, it took over an hour for police to get to the gunman. The police response was widely viewed as a failure, but investigations into what exactly happened that day remain ongoing. The families of the victims are still searching for answers.

So far this year, there have been 22 school shootings and 234 mass shootings in the U.S.



What can we learn from the shooting in Uvalde and the many that have come before and after?

Joining us for the conversation is the The Washington Post's John Woodrow Cox. He's the author of "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis". Also with us is Senior Crime and Justice Correspondent at CNN Shimon Prokupecz. Sari Kaufman also joins us. She's a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She's also a Students Demand Action volunteer and Founder and Director of the MyVote Project.

Find more of our programs online.