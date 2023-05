A new CD set captures the 'Greatest Moments' of opera star Renée Fleming This set features excerpts from most of Flemming's 26 roles at the NYC Met. Fleming's studio recordings have always captured her lovely voice; these live recordings prove her magic on the stage.

Review Music Reviews A new CD set captures the 'Greatest Moments' of opera star Renée Fleming A new CD set captures the 'Greatest Moments' of opera star Renée Fleming Listen · 8:05 8:05 This set features excerpts from most of Flemming's 26 roles at the NYC Met. Fleming's studio recordings have always captured her lovely voice; these live recordings prove her magic on the stage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor