Fresh Air Mary Tyler Moore Mary Tyler Moore Listen · 46:22 46:22 Moore is the subject of a new HBO (MAX) documentary that explores her rise in Hollywood — from her 1970s hit The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which inspired a generation of single professional women, to her 1960s breakout role on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She spoke with Terry Gross in 1995.



Also, we remember novelist, essayist and literary critic Martin Amis, who died last week at 73.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.